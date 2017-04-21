Guide to Saturday’s March for Science in D.C.

The March for Science promises to bring huge crowds to the National Mall on Saturday, April 22.

Scientists and activists will rally to “defend the vital role science plays in our health, safety, economies, and governments,” according to the website.

The event, which coincides with Earth Day, is a nonpartisan “celebration of science” that involves speeches and trainings with scientists and civic organizers, musical performances and a march toward the U.S. Capitol.

On April 22, people all over the world will March for Science. Will you join us? https://t.co/JtSSEa6ino https://t.co/8t0apuBUKU pic.twitter.com/jnjRNQkxNK — March for Science (@ScienceMarchDC) April 15, 2017

The March for Science begins with a rally on the north side of the Washington Monument, South of Constitution Avenue NW, between 15th and 17th Streets NW.

Teach-ins at several large tents begin at 9. The main stage program of speakers and presenters (including celebrity scientist Bill Nye) runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., when the march itself is set to begin.

The mission statement declares: “Science protects the health of our communities, the safety of our families, the education of our children, the foundation of our economy and jobs, and the future we all want to live in and preserve for coming generations. We speak up now because all of these values are currently at risk. When science is threatened, so is the society that scientists uphold and protect.”

Organizers encourage marchers to bring signs and banners. You can also download posters to print from the website.

Need sign ideas for the March for Science? We'll be sharing some from our website today to help you out! If you want to see more, check out https://www.marchforscience.com/posters/! #marchforscience A post shared by March for Science (Official) (@sciencemarchdc) on Apr 21, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

More than 25,000 people have RSVP’d “going” on the Facebook event. You can also register for the event here.

There are also more than 425 satellite marches planned around the country.

See a list of road closures from the Metropolitan Police Department and the Department of Transportation below.

From about 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Constitution Avenue NW, from 18th Street to 14th Street NW

17th Street NW, between Independence and New York Ave NW

15th Street NW, between Independence and Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Madison Drive NW, from14th Street to 15th Street NW

Jefferson Drive NW, from 14th Street to 15th Street NW

Raul Wallenberg Place NW, from Maine Avenue to Independence Avenue NW

From about 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Constitution Avenue NW from 18th Street NW to 3rd Street NW (onto US Capitol jurisdiction)

If you plan to take the Green Line, find info about the latest SafeTrack surge on WMATA.com.

