Chris Thompson Signs Redskins’ Contract Tender

WASHINGTON — The Redskins have re-signed running back Chris Thompson, a restricted free agent who was tendered an offer last month for $2.746 million.

The deadline for RFAs to sign their tender offer was Friday at 4 p.m. No word yet on Washington linebacker Will Compton, who is also an RFA and was tendered an offer worth $1.797 million.

Thompson has stayed healthy the past two seasons and has taken on a bigger role in the offense each year. In 2016 he had 356 rushing yards (5.2 yards per carry) with three touchdowns. He also caught 49 passes out of the backfield for 349 yards (7.1 yards per catch) with two more touchdowns.

Thompson joins fellow running backs Rob Kelley, Matt Jones, Mack Brown and Keith Marshall on the roster, but Washington could still target a running back in the upcoming NFL draft.

