Who Was the MVP of the D.C. Sports Trifecta?

April 20, 2017 11:16 AM By Bryan Frantz
Filed Under: Grant and Danny, Washington Capitals, Washington Nationals, Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON — It’s not often this city gets to celebrate all that much.

And this is no championship, mind you. But this was one heckuva day for the D.C. sports fans of the world. Here’s the recap, if you missed it.

In short, the Wizards, Capitals and Nationals all won. The Wizards took a 2-0 lead over the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs. The Capitals evened their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs at two games apiece. The Nationals routed the Atlanta Braves, 14-4, behind two home runs (including a grand slam) by Bryce Harper and a grand slam by Ryan Zimmerman.

It was a good day.

So with all that success in one evening, who was the city MVP?

WATCH: Best Moment of D.C. Sports Trifecta

Grant and Danny tackled the matter Thursday morning, each giving Capitals winger Tom Wilson their D.C. Sports MVP Award. Plenty of callers chimed in with their input, with John Wall, Marcin Gortat, T.J. Oshie, Bryce Harper and others all getting love. Take a listen below, then give us your vote in the ensuing poll.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter

More from Bryan Frantz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia