Who Was the MVP of the D.C. Sports Trifecta?

WASHINGTON — It’s not often this city gets to celebrate all that much.

And this is no championship, mind you. But this was one heckuva day for the D.C. sports fans of the world. Here’s the recap, if you missed it.

In short, the Wizards, Capitals and Nationals all won. The Wizards took a 2-0 lead over the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs. The Capitals evened their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs at two games apiece. The Nationals routed the Atlanta Braves, 14-4, behind two home runs (including a grand slam) by Bryce Harper and a grand slam by Ryan Zimmerman.

It was a good day.

So with all that success in one evening, who was the city MVP?

WATCH: Best Moment of D.C. Sports Trifecta

Grant and Danny tackled the matter Thursday morning, each giving Capitals winger Tom Wilson their D.C. Sports MVP Award. Plenty of callers chimed in with their input, with John Wall, Marcin Gortat, T.J. Oshie, Bryce Harper and others all getting love. Take a listen below, then give us your vote in the ensuing poll.

