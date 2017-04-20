Report: Redskins to Host 1st Thanksgiving Game in Franchise History

WASHINGTON — The Redskins have played on Thanksgiving plenty of times in their lengthy history, but they’ll host a Thanksgiving game for the first time in franchise history this season, per Master Tesfatsion.

Their opponent? The New York Giants. That means football fans will be treated to a showdown between Josh Norman and Odell Beckham as they’re feasting on turkey and stuffing. Not bad.

According to Pro-Football-Reference, the Redskins have played 10 times on Thanksgiving, with the first occurrence coming in 1968 and the most recent coming in 2016. Each of those 10 games has been on the road, including eight of which have been in Dallas. The other two were in Detroit (1973) and Minnesota (1984).

Should Redskins-Cowboys be a Thanksgiving Tradition?

It’s hard to believe Washington has never played host to a game on the league’s biggest annual regular-season day, but such is the case. The Redskins have also never played the Giants, which is somewhat surprising, but the Redskins-Cowboys matchup has been the custom any time the burgundy and gold appear on Thanksgiving.

The rest of the 2017 schedule is set to be released Thursday evening.

