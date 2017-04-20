Duke Graduate Transfer Sean Obi Commits to Maryland

Maryland has reportedly landed Duke graduate transfer Sean Obi, according to multiple sources.
Obi should sure up Maryland’s iffy frontcourt. Standing 6-foot-9, at 255-pounds, Obi was be able to play immediately because of graduate transfer rules.
Obi showed flashes of his skill during his freshmen season at Rice, when he averaged 11.4 points and 9.3 rebounds.
This is the second graduate transfer Mark Turgeon has landed at Maryland. In 2015, Rasheed Sulaimon used his last year of eligibility to play under Turgeon at Maryland.
Follow @1067theFan on Twitter