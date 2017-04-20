D.C. man Becomes First to Receive Sentence for Revenge Porn

April 20, 2017 2:47 PM

WASHINGTON — Lamont Roberts, a D.C. resident, has become the first person to be tried and convicted of crimes under the city’s revenge porn legislation, the Washington Post reports.

Roberts, 46, was handed a nine-year prison sentence under the “Criminalization of Non-Consensual Pornography Act of 2014,” more commonly referred to as “revenge porn.”

Roberts posted nude photos of his ex-girlfriend in front of her home, on her car, and around her neighborhood, according to prosecutors.

“Lamont Roberts subjected the victim in this case – his ex-girlfriend – to months of threats and harassment. As a result, the victim’s entire life was altered and she felt like she always had to look over her shoulder,” U.S. Attorney Channing Phillips said in a statement.

“He humiliated the victim by displaying sexually explicit photos of her in public places.”

A jury also found Roberts guilty of stalking, felony threats, and assault.

Read the full story on the Washington Post.

