Caron Butler: Wall a Top-3 Player in East

WASHINGTON — Caron Butler made waves recently for an Instagram post suggesting he’s not interested in bandwagon Wizards fans.

On Wednesday, the former Wizards great appeared on Chad Dukes Vs. the World to discuss that post and the Wizards’ outlook, and he dropped this nugget about current Wizards great John Wall”

“LeBron James is still the best player on the planet. He is the gatekeeper. But if you’re talking about the second-best player in the Eastern Conference, right now, I would have to say John Wall is the second- or third-best player in the Eastern Conference. So with that being said, anything can happen.

The only thing I question about Washington is their depth. … The coaching experience, they have that. The management, they have that. Team continuity, they have that. But the depth of, you know, going against a good Cleveland [team] coming off a championship season, they know exactly what it takes, they know how to raise it to new heights. That will be a question.”