WATCH: Caps, Leafs Combine for Five First Period Goals

WASHINGTON — Down 2-1 in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Washington Capitals got off to another fast start against the Maple Leafs in Toronto, scoring twice, then allowing a goal, then scoring twice more in the opening period.

Sit back and enjoy highlights from one of the most exciting periods of NHL hockey that you will ever see:

Oshie had a very subdued reaction to his first postseason goal this season, assuming perhaps that game officials would wave it off for goalie interference. Not only did the goal stand, but the Caps were back on the attack shortly after.

Next, Alex Ovechkin scored his third goal of the 2017 postseason:

Not long after, the Leafs answered with a goal of their own, in a sequence very reminiscent of Monday night’s meltdown:

Washington Capital Tom Wilson dove into the goal on the defensive end of the ice, saving what would have been the Leafs’ second goal of the night and granting Braden Holtby a needed mulligan:

He next appeared on the other end of the ice, devastating his hometown fans again:

Wilson wasn’t done yet, jetting down the ice in a two-on-one with Andre Burakovsky, taking the shot that ultimately put the Caps up 4-1:

