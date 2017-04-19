WATCH: Bryce Harper Ruins Julio Teheran’s ERA

April 19, 2017 9:12 PM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: Bryce Harper, Julio Teheran, Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON — Julio Teheran is a better-than-average pitcher, owning a 3.33 lifetime ERA and .545 lifetime winning percentage. He looks competent against almost any hitter, except Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper.

Harper owns a .455 average against Teheran, with an astronomical 1.708 OPS. Seven of his 15 hits have been home runs, including two in his first two at-bats on Wednesday night. He started off the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning, which the Nationals’ Twitter account wryly noted broke up the no-hitter. It was also Harper’s fifth home run of the season:

The Nationals got on top of Teheran in the next inning, loading the bases and bringing Harper back to the dish. Much as he had an inning before, he took Teheran deep:

Amazingly, despite giving up six runs in the first two frames, Teheran is still in the game, as of the fourth inning. He raised his season ERA from 0.95 to 3.27 his first two times through the Nats’ lineup.

 

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.

More from Brian Tinsman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia