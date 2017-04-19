WATCH: Bryce Harper Ruins Julio Teheran’s ERA

WASHINGTON — Julio Teheran is a better-than-average pitcher, owning a 3.33 lifetime ERA and .545 lifetime winning percentage. He looks competent against almost any hitter, except Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper.

Harper owns a .455 average against Teheran, with an astronomical 1.708 OPS. Seven of his 15 hits have been home runs, including two in his first two at-bats on Wednesday night. He started off the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning, which the Nationals’ Twitter account wryly noted broke up the no-hitter. It was also Harper’s fifth home run of the season:

Bryce Harper starts the night strong with his 6th career homer of Teheran #Nationals pic.twitter.com/FA9uueIem1 — Around The Bases POD (@AroundBasesPOD) April 20, 2017

The Nationals got on top of Teheran in the next inning, loading the bases and bringing Harper back to the dish. Much as he had an inning before, he took Teheran deep:

Amazingly, despite giving up six runs in the first two frames, Teheran is still in the game, as of the fourth inning. He raised his season ERA from 0.95 to 3.27 his first two times through the Nats’ lineup.

