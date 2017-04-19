These 24 Metro Stations Are Getting Free Wifi This Year

April 19, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: Metro, WMATA

WMATA officials announced Wednesday that free public WiFi is coming to all Metro underground stations.

Metro first experimented with offering WiFi last August, when it launched a pilot program at six of its stations: Metro Center, Gallery Place, L’Enfant Plaza, Union Station, Judiciary Square, and Archives.

Metro plans to start expanding the WiFi this summer, with 60 percent of stations connected by the end of the year. The remaining stations will be completed in 2018.

In a December statement, Metro GM Paul Wiedefeld said the move was “based on positive rider feedback.”

See the list of stations getting free WiFi in 2017, via DCist.

  • Smithsonian
  • Farragut West
  • Crystal City
  • Dupont Circle
  • Rosslyn
  • Clarendon
  • Court House
  • Navy Yard-Ballpark
  • Waterfront
  • Anacostia
  • McPherson Sq
  • Foggy Bottom-GWU
  • Farragut North
  • Cleveland Park
  • Van Ness-UDC
  • Tenleytown – AU
  • Friendship Heights
  • Bethesda
  • Medical Center
  • Mt. Vernon Sq
  • Shaw-Howard U
  • U Street
  • Columbia Heights
  • Federal Center SW

