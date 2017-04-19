Rizzo: Trea Turner Back to 100 Percent

WASHINGTON — Trea Turner was one of the most intriguing players on the Nationals roster entering the season, but an early-season hamstring injury has kept him out of the lineup since the first week of the season.

He was placed on the 10-day disabled list last Monday, and he is eligible to return to the lineup on Wednesday. But Mike Rizzo told The Sports Junkies on Wednesday that Turner would head to a rehab assignment to get some practice at-bats in before returning to Washington.

In his weekly appearance with the Junkies on 106.7 The Fan, the Nats GM and President of Baseball Operations was asked, in the Burke & Herbert Bank Fan Question of the Week, by Danny in Manassas about the progress Turner has made.

“How is Trea Turner’s hamstring injury progressing?”

“Trea’s doing great. Through an abundance of caution, we sent him to West Palm to get some at-bats in so he doesn’t go in cold. His hamstring is a hundred percent now, he went through all the protocol, and that’s what gave us the opportunity to send him down to West Palm. Obviously, the weather was a big factor of going to West Palm. He can get as many at-bats in a short amount of time as he wants to, and that was really important for me. “Trea struggled a little bit out of the gate coming into the season, learning a new position and leading off for us, so I wanted to get him down there to get 15, 20 at-bats. And you can do that in three days, two days down there in West Palm, because you can lead off every inning if you want to. And we want him to run around a little bit in the field before we get back to the big leagues. “He’s right around the corner, I think it’ll be a big energy boost for us to get him back at the top of the lineup. Difo has been done a great job in his absence and played terrific defensively, and given us some speed and spark at the bottom of the lineup. It’s really nice to see Trea is on the doorstep of coming back for us.”

