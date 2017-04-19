Listen to Win Nationals’ Tickets

April 19, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: diamondbacks, mets, nationals

Two chances to win tickets to two different Nationals games:

– Listen mornings to the Junks for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Nats-Mets game on April 28.

– Listen middays to Grant & Danny for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Nats-Diamondbacks on May 2.

Celebrate “National Hi-Five Day” with Dusty Baker and the rest of the Nats with $5 off tickets to the upcoming series against the Mets and Diamondbacks. Make sure to use promo code “HiFive” for discounts.

Courtesy of The Washington Nationals 

