Jayson Werth Leaves Game Injured in Third Inning

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals have already weathered injuries to Trea Turner, Sammy Solis, and Stephen Drew, and may now be without Jayson Werth as well.

Werth checked his swing on a 1-0 pitch from Julio Teheran in the third inning on Wednesday night, grimacing as he stepped out of the box. Nationals director of athletic training Paul Lessard came out to talk with the veteran outfielder, gesturing towards his left leg.

After a short conversation, Werth exited the game and headed for the dugout steps, replaced at the plate and in left field by Chris Heisey. The good news is that several beat reporters noted that he was not limping as he left the field.

Jayson Werth comes out of the game mid at-bat while taking a pitch. Chris Heisey to take over. #Nats — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) April 20, 2017

Through his first 14 games of the 2017 season, Werth was hitting .283 with three home runs, seven RBIs and a .340 on-base percentage.

The Nationals do not provide injury updates during the game, so check back for more information once his status has been confirmed.

