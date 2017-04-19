IKEA Considering Opening Standalone Restaurants

April 19, 2017 3:41 PM
Filed Under: Ikea

If you’ve ever tasted IKEA’s Swedish meatballs you probably wouldn’t be surprised to hear the world’s largest furniture retailer is considering opening standalone locations for their food.

A spokesperson has confirmed to TODAY Food that IKEA is looking into the possibility of independent cafés.

They have to release specific details about location or the timing of this move.

The company started pondering the idea of opening independent restaurants when it was reported by Fast Company that about 30 percent of customers go to IKEA strictly for food.

IKEA sells more than 1 billion meatballs every year, TODAY reports.

Follow @CBSDC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia