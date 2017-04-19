IKEA Considering Opening Standalone Restaurants

If you’ve ever tasted IKEA’s Swedish meatballs you probably wouldn’t be surprised to hear the world’s largest furniture retailer is considering opening standalone locations for their food.

A spokesperson has confirmed to TODAY Food that IKEA is looking into the possibility of independent cafés.

They have to release specific details about location or the timing of this move.

The company started pondering the idea of opening independent restaurants when it was reported by Fast Company that about 30 percent of customers go to IKEA strictly for food.

IKEA sells more than 1 billion meatballs every year, TODAY reports.

Did you ever eat IKEA meatballs, because those things are in the first place on my food list and I'M ITALIAN. — Boya (@Boyaishere) April 8, 2017

