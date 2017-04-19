Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide in Prison

WASHINGTON — Aaron Hernandez, the former star tight end for the New England Patriots, has hanged himself in a Massachusetts prison, according to a prison official. The Boston Globe was the first to report the news.

#BREAKING: Former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez kills himself in prison https://t.co/EmG8C6UKtK pic.twitter.com/4yGQRe2BMR — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) April 19, 2017

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. He was acquitted last week for a 2012 double homicide, though he was found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The Massachusetts Department of Corrections issued the following statement on the matter, per several reports:

Statement from the Massachusetts Department of Corrections on the apparent suicide of former Patriots TE Aaron Hernandez. pic.twitter.com/q7evMs8sMG — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 19, 2017

Hernandez last played for the Patriots in 2012. He and fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski made up one of the most potent offensive pairings in the NFL, and the duo looked poised to anchor the New England offense for years to come, but the shocking unraveling of Hernandez’s life began rapidly and he never returned to the field.

