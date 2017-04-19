Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide in Prison

WASHINGTON — Aaron Hernandez, the former star tight end for the New England Patriots, has hanged himself in a Massachusetts prison, according to a prison official. The Boston Globe was the first to report the news.
Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. He was acquitted last week for a 2012 double homicide, though he was found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm.
The Massachusetts Department of Corrections issued the following statement on the matter, per several reports:
Hernandez last played for the Patriots in 2012. He and fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski made up one of the most potent offensive pairings in the NFL, and the duo looked poised to anchor the New England offense for years to come, but the shocking unraveling of Hernandez’s life began rapidly and he never returned to the field.
