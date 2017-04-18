Georgetown to Rename Buildings in Honor of Enslaved People

WASHINGTON — Georgetown University is set to rename two buildings on campus in honor of people who were sold as slaves in Maryland in 1838.

The renaming of the buildings is part of the university’s effort to atone for profiting from the slave sale, which was orchestrated by two Jesuit priests to pay off debts at the school. Georgetown is also giving preference in admissions to descendants of the 272 people who were sold.

Related: Georgetown to Give Slave Descendants Priority for Admission

One building will be renamed Isaac Hawkins Hall in honor of the first person listed in documents related to the sale. Another will bear the name of Anne Marie Becraft, a free woman of color who taught Catholic black girls in what was then the town of Georgetown.

Georgetown to rename building for Isaac Hawkins, one of 272 enslaved in 1838 sale https://t.co/xITKLXwU35 pic.twitter.com/FVibDInGYq — Georgetown Univ. (@Georgetown) April 17, 2017

Several descendants reflect on their ancestral ties to the 272 men, women, and children who were sold by Maryland Jesuits in 1838. pic.twitter.com/alAOpABwGS — Georgetown Univ. (@Georgetown) April 18, 2017

On April 18, 2017 Remembrance Hall will be permanently renamed Anne Marie Becraft Hall in honor of the pioneering educator. pic.twitter.com/U9GrWTHtPd — Georgetown Univ. (@Georgetown) April 18, 2017

The buildings were dedicated on Tuesday following the Liturgy of Remembrance, Contrition and Hope. Watch the livestream of the dedication below.

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press and CBS D.C. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)