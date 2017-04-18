Elderly Man Stabbed, Killed While Wife is at Easter Mass

WASHINGTON — Police in Washington have arrested a 21-year-old man in the deadly stabbing of a 79-year-old man inside the victim’s rowhouse in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Police said in a statement Tuesday that 21-year-old Malcolm Amir of Washington was arrested Monday by members of a fugitive task force.
He’s been charged with second-degree murder while armed in the slaying of David Norwood on Sunday.
Norwood’s wife told WJLA-TV said she returned home from Easter services at church to find that her husband had been stabbed to death.
Police did not disclose a motive in the slaying. No attorney was listed for Amir in online court records, and he did not appear to have a previous criminal history.
