Elderly Man Stabbed, Killed While Wife is at Easter Mass

April 18, 2017 11:19 AM

WASHINGTON — Police in Washington have arrested a 21-year-old man in the deadly stabbing of a 79-year-old man inside the victim’s rowhouse in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Police said in a statement Tuesday that 21-year-old Malcolm Amir of Washington was arrested Monday by members of a fugitive task force.

He’s been charged with second-degree murder while armed in the slaying of David Norwood on Sunday.

Norwood’s wife told WJLA-TV said she returned home from Easter services at church to find that her husband had been stabbed to death.

Police did not disclose a motive in the slaying. No attorney was listed for Amir in online court records, and he did not appear to have a previous criminal history.

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia