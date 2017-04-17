WATCH: Tom Wilson Gets Sucker Punched, Loves It

WASHINGTON — Tom Wilson: hero or villain? It likely depends on your zip code.

The Washington Capitals brawler really shines in the playoffs, and Monday night in Toronto was no exception. While he is happy to instigate his fair share of conflicts, he was on the receiving end of a rather egregious double-minor foul from Maple Leafs tough guy Matt Martin:

Already about to go on the penalty kill, Matt Martin takes a double minor for roughing to put the Leafs into a 5-on-3 PK situation. pic.twitter.com/3K72OW0Dgd — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) April 18, 2017

That escalated quickly.

As Martin got into a scrap with another Caps player, Wilson was escorted by one of the officials away from the play. Even as he gathered his thoughts, there was already a physical sense of longing for him to be back in the scrum:

Over on the Caps bench, Wilson used his recovery time to do an unflattering imitation of someone–likely Martin–and lay the groundwork for his next fight on the ice:

Tom Wilson discussing how he wish he could fly. Or he's dry heaving. pic.twitter.com/jXDjWKFmkL — Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) April 18, 2017

Just another day in the office for Tom Wilson.

