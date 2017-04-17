WATCH: Caps Jump to Quick Lead Over Leafs in Toronto

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals were slow out of the gate in each of the first two games of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, needing to play from behind and participating in three overtime periods.

For Game 3, as the play traveled north of the border, the Caps made an aggressive effort to reverse fortune, breaking through twice in the first five minutes of the contest. Nicklas Backstrom was the first to find the back of the net:

Nick Backstrom scores first in Toronto! pic.twitter.com/G3KljwBz1G — carrie (@carabahniuk) April 17, 2017

In case you were curious what the TV call sounded like in Punjabi…well, wonder no more:

WATCH: The @Capitals set the tone early as Backstrom scores on a feed from Schmidt! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/kJY0AETim7 — Hockey Night Punjabi (@HkyNightPunjabi) April 17, 2017

Mere moments later, Backstrom and the Caps had a chance to score a second time. In fact, Backstrom probably had a good chance of scoring again, but instead flicked it to Alex Ovechkin, who scored his second goal of the postseason and 43rd career playoff goal:

I love how Backstrom considers shooting here. It's like he thinks "I could shoot……… but, also, Ovechkin. Pass it is!" pic.twitter.com/qLrWuMbstc — Shane O'Donnell (@shane1342o) April 17, 2017

With one goal and an assist, Backstrom has now tallied his 14th career multi-point playoff game. It was also a manifestation of the initentions he stated this morning after practice, in talking to the media.

“We’ve just got to play better as a line,” he said. “For us, we have to put the pressure on them.

“I think we’re not satisfied with anything in our game. We can play better. We want to be better.”

Ovechkin agreed with his teammate, adding: “We can be better in the offensive zone. We have pretty good chances, but we just have to use it. If we have a chance to shoot the puck, we have to shoot the puck.”

And through the first five minutes, they followed their own advice. Midway through the period, the Leafs narrowed the lead to 2-1.

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.