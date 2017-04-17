Stadiumlinks to Transform FedEx Field into a Public Golf Course

WASHINGTON — If you’ve ever wanted to take an angry divot out of FedEx Field (as if the field conditions could get any worse…), your opportunity has arrived.

The home field of the Washington Redskins will be transformed into a nine-hole golf course by Stadiumlinks from Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11, a spectacle the company has pulled off at other sports stadiums.

Tee time bookings — available to the public online — are being offered starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m.. The stadium lights will be turned on for the latter hours. Registration is only available for two-person and four-person bookings at $75 per person.

“This event gives the public the rare experience of hitting some of the most memorable golf shots imaginable from nine different locations throughout the stadium,” said Jon Stephens, founder of Stadiumlinks. “Targets for each tee box are positioned on greens that are landscaped into the field below, creating nine one-of-a-kind golf holes that you’ll have to see to believe. By combining this with exclusive and intimate access to the stadium, we’re excited to offer a unique experience for each and every participant.”

For an additional $50, golfers can continue their stadium hangout in the VIP Lounge — where they’ll have “access to luxury accommodations” — after completing their round.

