Six D.C. Agencies, UDC Collaborate to Hire D.C. Residents

The D.C. Department of Human Resources is looking to land more District residents jobs with District agencies.
DCHR announced they’ll hold a hiring event called “Direct Connect” on April 20 where six different D.C. agencies and the University of the District of Columbia will be looking for new employees.
Interested parties can network from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and even have the chance to land a job on-the-spot.
One crucial detail though; you must preregister to be admitted into the conference. Registration begins on April 18 at 3 p.m. and is on a first come, first serve basis. The event is restricted to D.C. residents and only 2,000 registered attendees will have the chance to go.
Interested D.C. residents can register here on Eventbrite
These six agencies will be hiring candidates on-the-spot:
- DC Department of General Services
- DC Child and Family Services Administration
- The Office of the State Superintendent of Education
- DC Department of Parks and Recreation
- DC Department of Motor Vehicles
- The Office of Contracting and Procurement
Read more about the “Direct Connect” hiring event here.
