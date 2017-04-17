Six D.C. Agencies, UDC Collaborate to Hire D.C. Residents

The D.C. Department of Human Resources is looking to land more District residents jobs with District agencies.

DCHR announced they’ll hold a hiring event called “Direct Connect” on April 20 where six different D.C. agencies and the University of the District of Columbia will be looking for new employees.

Interested parties can network from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and even have the chance to land a job on-the-spot.

#NewsFlash: For #DC Residents ONLY! These agencies have confirmed, they will be hiring on the spot on April 20th @udc_edu! pic.twitter.com/GopyZN7fvL — D.C. Dept. of HR (@dchrDC) April 7, 2017

One crucial detail though; you must preregister to be admitted into the conference. Registration begins on April 18 at 3 p.m. and is on a first come, first serve basis. The event is restricted to D.C. residents and only 2,000 registered attendees will have the chance to go.

Interested D.C. residents can register here on Eventbrite

These six agencies will be hiring candidates on-the-spot:

Read more about the “Direct Connect” hiring event here.

