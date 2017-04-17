Pregnant Baltimore Woman, Unborn Child Killed

BALTIMORE — A pregnant woman and her unborn child have died after what police are calling a domestic-related shooting.

Baltimore police said in a statement that officers responding to reports of gunshots Sunday found evidence of a shooting, but couldn’t find a victim.

About two hours later, police say the woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside a hospital. The woman died a short time later and police say hospital staffers were not able to save her baby. Police identified the woman Monday as 28-year-old Shahidah Barnes.

Police say detectives believe the shooting was domestic and they have a person of interest in the case.

