Chris Brown’s Verizon Center Show Rescheduled for Capitals Playoffs

WASHINGTON — A Chris Brown concert originally scheduled for Friday, April 21 at Verizon Center has been rescheduled to allow for Game 5 of the Capitals’ opening round playoff series with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Chris Brown will now perform at Verizon Center on Sunday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Originally announced for April 21, it wasn’t immediately clear if the concert would need to be rescheduled, as it wasn’t clear if a Game 5, also tentatively scheduled for the same date, would be necessary. A Capitals’ sweep in the best-of-seven series would have been the exception, but their double-overtime loss in Game 2 on Saturday made a Game 5 necessary.

Concert tickets purchased for the original April 21 show will still be honored for the rescheduled date. Tickets are still available for purchase.

