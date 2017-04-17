170 People Displaced Following Fire in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A fire displaced more than 170 people from an East Baltimore apartment on Easter, officials say.

The flames erupted on the eighth floor of the Lanvale Towers and spread to multiple apartments Sunday, Baltimore City Fire department spokeswoman Blair Adams says. No one was injured.

It took firefighters about an hour to bring the blaze under control, per Adams.

Officials say five residents whose apartments were extensively damaged were expected to be displaced for an undetermined period. The Baltimore Sun reports the building’s management is working on short-term housing, while the American Red Cross has opened a shelter and is providing resources as needed.

