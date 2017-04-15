Ex-Raven Todd Heap Accidentally Kills 3-Year-Old Daughter

April 15, 2017
Filed Under: baltimore ravens, Todd Heap

PHOENIX — Former NFL player Todd Heap was moving a truck that ran over and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home, per reports.

The Arizona Republic and ESPN reported that Heap was behind the wheel of the truck when he accidentally struck the girl while moving the vehicle forward outside their home in Mesa Friday afternoon, per police.

The girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Mesa police said impairment did not appear to be a factor, but the investigation is ongoing.

Heap played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. He played at Arizona State University, where he was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection.

