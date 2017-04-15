Game 2: Maple Leafs Score Twice to Close Out Second Period with Lead

WASHINGTON — The Capitals appeared ready to take over Game 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs midway through the second period, until they gave up a pair of back-breaking goals.

Trailing 1-0 after the first, Alex Ovechkin scored the equalizer for the Caps minutes into the second period. John Carlson added another goal seven minutes later to give Washington a 2-1 lead.

But it was all Toronto from for the remainder of the period.

Kasperi Kapanen knotted it up at 2-2 14 minutes and 25 seconds into the second. Capitals coach Barry Trotz requested a review of the play, believing Toronto to be offsides prior to the goal.

Officials ruled in Toronto’s favor, verifying Kapanen’s goal was good and causing Washington to forfeit its timeout.

Morgan Rielly gave the Maple Leafs a well-timed lead, scoring in the final 14 seconds of the period.

