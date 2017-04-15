Game 2: Alex Ovechkin scores equalizer, Capitals take over

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin broke the Capitals’ scoring silence to even up the score 1-1 against the Maple Leafs minutes into the second period of Game 2 Saturday.

The Capitals lead Toronto 1-0 in the series, but found themselves trailing early in Game 2 after a James van Riemsdyk goal 17 minutes into the first period.

With the Caps on the power play, Ovechkin slipped the puck past Toronto netminder Frederik Andersen for the equalizer three minutes and 47 seconds into the second period. T.J. Oshie and Marcus Johansson assisted.

Washington took over from there.

John Carlson tallied the Caps’ second goal of the evening — Justin Williams and Andre Burakovsky on the assist — seven minutes later to give Washington a 2-1 lead.

