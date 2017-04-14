Terrance Knighton Retires Having Last Played for Redskins

WASHINGTON — Terrance Knighton, the defensive tackle better known as “Pot Roast” will be best remembered as a member of a dominant Denver Broncos defense, but actually played his last down in the NFL with the Washington Redskins.

Knighton, 30, announced on Thursday that he was hanging up his oversized cleats after being cut out of training camp with the New England Patriots last season and not playing at all in 2016:

After eight seasons, DT Terrance "Pot Roast" Knighton is retiring from the NFL at age 30 to pursue a career in coaching, he said. Great run. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 12, 2017

Knighton was a former third-round pick out of Temple and nearly flamed out of the NFL after his stint in Jacksonville. But he had earned the faith of former head coach Jack Del Rio, who gave him a chance to reboot under his tutelage in Denver.

Best used in a 4-3 defensive scheme, Knighton was never a statistical leader, but was an extremely disruptive force that wreaked havoc on opposing quarterback and the running game. He finished with just 14 sacks and 230 tackles in seven seasons, but was well regarded by the players he ate up blocks for.

He was also a particular favorite of former Redskins defensive lineman Chris Baker, who lobbied for his signing after his contract expired in Denver. The two were best friends since childhood, and Baker advocated for his addition even though it could have potentially eaten into his own opportunities.

As it worked out, Baker had a breakout season playing alongside Knighton, who started 15 games for Washington in 2015.

At only 30 years of age, Knighton leaves the game with plenty of time to pursue coaching, as he has indicated in reports.

