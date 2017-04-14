ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt Funds UMD’s Student-Run Radio Station After Golf

No one can ever question SportsCenter anchor’s Scott Van Pelt’s allegiance to his alma mater, the University of Maryland.
WMUC, the student-run radio station at the university, reached out to Van Pelt for help when they found the organization was short of its funding goal for this year. Greatness ensued.
If you’ve ever been part of a student-run organization, you probably understand the struggles that come with funding– making Van Pelt’s generous donation that much more epic.
And how cool was it that Van Pelt was casually golfing as helped out WMUC.
Current and former Members of WMUC have shown their appreciation for the gesture.
If you’re wondering, he followed through with his promise once he finished golfing.
