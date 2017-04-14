ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt Funds UMD’s Student-Run Radio Station After Golf

No one can ever question SportsCenter anchor’s Scott Van Pelt’s allegiance to his alma mater, the University of Maryland.

WMUC, the student-run radio station at the university, reached out to Van Pelt for help when they found the organization was short of its funding goal for this year. Greatness ensued.

@notliambeatus @WMUCSports what do you need to be fully funded? — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) April 13, 2017

@notthefakeSVP @WMUCSports We are $1255 short of our original goal, but any donation you make is appreciated — The Liam Beatus (@notliambeatus) April 13, 2017

@notthefakeSVP @WMUCSports Thank you so much, we are so incredibly grateful* for your support — The Liam Beatus (@notliambeatus) April 13, 2017

If you’ve ever been part of a student-run organization, you probably understand the struggles that come with funding– making Van Pelt’s generous donation that much more epic.

And how cool was it that Van Pelt was casually golfing as helped out WMUC.

Current and former Members of WMUC have shown their appreciation for the gesture.

As a @WMUCSports alumnus, this made my day. Once a Terp, always a Terp. https://t.co/ROiqvWKzTk — Christopher Neely (@TopherJNeely) April 13, 2017

If you’re wondering, he followed through with his promise once he finished golfing.

