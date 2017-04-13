WATCH: Six Flag Roller Coaster Strands 24 Passengers, All OK

WASHINGTON — A thrill ride turns terrifying in Prince George’s County, Md. as approximately two dozen riders on Joker’s Jinx became stranded high in the air at the Six Flags theme park (aerial footage by NBC-4):
According to Six Flags spokesperson Denise Stokes, the ride “did not complete its regular cycle, causing it to stop at a safe location on the track.
“The safety of our guests is the highest priority and the ride will be closed for a thorough inspection before re-opening.”
The ride was immediately shut down and the Prince George’s Fire Department was called to the scene with large ladder trucks to assist in the rescue. They reported at the time that everyone on board was safe and handling the situation well. Children were rescued from the ride first:
Eye-witness accounts said that the ride “went back and forth” before coming to a stop in a neutral position.” Video from an unnamed mother at the theme park said that before rescue crews arrived, the people seemed nervous, waving for help, and it appeared as though one person had potentially fainted (footage via NBC-4):
The rescue took more than an hour, as the sun set and lights were brought up the train to assist firefighters. According to a tweet at 8:11 p.m. from the public information officer from the PGFD, “All OK.”
