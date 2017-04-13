WATCH: Relentless Justin Williams Scores Equalizer

WASHINGTON — For the fourth in his NHL career, Justin Williams scored a pair of goals in Stanley Cup Playoff competition. All three of his former opportunities came vs. San Jose during his time with L.A., but he picked a great night to pick up his fourth, and first in D.C.

With the Washington Capitals trailing 2-0, he was in the right position to clean up a one-timer from T.J. Oshie to score the Caps’ first goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

At the end of the second period, Williams struck again, this time cleaning up a loose puck that had snuck away from goalie Frederik Andersen, sitting idly between his kneepads:

Ruh Roh 2-2 on Justin Williams 2nd goal pic.twitter.com/oWQQUaCE9S — Tracer (@OftenBlunders) April 14, 2017

Williams tallied assists on both goals, but single-handedly erased the Leafs’ advantage. With one quarter to play, it’s a new game of hockey in D.C.

