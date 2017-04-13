WATCH: Justin Williams Scores Caps’ First Playoff Goal

WASHINGTON — The Toronto Maple Leafs were the best first period offense in the NHL this season, while the Washington Capitals were the best overall defense. In a battle between an unstoppable force and an immovable object, the unstoppable force had the early upper hand, as the Leeafs went up 2-0 in the first 10 minutes of Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs.

Mitch Marner struck first, less than two minutes into the game:

Mitch Marner picked up his first #StanleyCup Playoff goal just over a minute into Game 1.#DontMissAMoment at https://t.co/WK1t6wnN5I pic.twitter.com/oI6tqL4Qrx — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 13, 2017

Jake Gardiner scored next on an unassisted shot on goal, which was initially, incorrectly, waved off for goalie interference. The call was challenged by Toronto, reviewed and overturned:

Gardiner's goal is confirmed after coach's challenge pic.twitter.com/DwXuMx8UTG — Brandon☘ (@SchneidOrNah) April 13, 2017

Just as the Caps fans at the Verizon Center began to panic, the pendulum swung back in their favor. A pair of penalties against the Leafs gave the Caps a two-man advantage on the ice, a position from which they scored twice during the regular season.

Two seconds after the five-on-three advantage went back to a power play, Caps winger Justin Williams fired a shot off the feed from T.J. Oshie and found the back of the net. This was the Caps’ first goal of the 2017 NHL Postseason:

The ugliest powerplay of all time ends with a goal for the Caps. Justin Williams in the playoffs. Whodathunk pic.twitter.com/mLelYcAXKj — #1 Flams Fan 🔵 (@BarstoolJordie) April 13, 2017

Justin Williams makes it a 2-1 game for Washington. Powerplay goal, moments after the Leafs killed off the first part of a 5-on-3 pic.twitter.com/GODZ7QtyFS — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) April 13, 2017

