Obama, Cosby Mural at Famous D.C. Restaurant Replaced

WASHINGTON — Ben’s Chili Bowl unveiled a new mural to replace the famed depiction of former President Barack Obama and Bill Cosby, which was painted over in Jan. 2017.

The D.C. landmark now displays a mural of Washington Wizards guards John Wall and Bradley Beal, unveiled as the team embarks on its NBA playoff run.

👀 Ben's Chili Bowl #DCFamily A post shared by Washington Wizards (@washwizards) on Apr 12, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

Designed by local artist and Wizards fan Robert Generette III, the new mural will stay up through early May, the Wizards say, at which point work will begin on a more permanent mural.

