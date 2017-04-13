Obama, Cosby Mural at Famous D.C. Restaurant Replaced

WASHINGTON — Ben’s Chili Bowl unveiled a new mural to replace the famed depiction of former President Barack Obama and Bill Cosby, which was painted over in Jan. 2017.
The D.C. landmark now displays a mural of Washington Wizards guards John Wall and Bradley Beal, unveiled as the team embarks on its NBA playoff run.
Designed by local artist and Wizards fan Robert Generette III, the new mural will stay up through early May, the Wizards say, at which point work will begin on a more permanent mural.
One Comment
What happened to the voting on this? I don’t recall Wall and Beal even being on it. Also, the choices made it seem like there would be way more than two people on the new mural. Even so, I like it.