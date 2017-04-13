Obama, Cosby Mural at Famous D.C. Restaurant Replaced

April 13, 2017 11:26 AM By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Bill Cosby, Bradley Beal, John Wall

WASHINGTON — Ben’s Chili Bowl unveiled a new mural to replace the famed depiction of former President Barack Obama and Bill Cosby, which was painted over in Jan. 2017.

The D.C. landmark now displays a mural of Washington Wizards guards John Wall and Bradley Beal, unveiled as the team embarks on its NBA playoff run.

👀 Ben's Chili Bowl #DCFamily

A post shared by Washington Wizards (@washwizards) on

Designed by local artist and Wizards fan Robert Generette III, the new mural will stay up through early May, the Wizards say, at which point work will begin on a more permanent mural.

barack obama bill cosby Obama, Cosby Mural at Famous D.C. Restaurant Replaced

Former Ben’s Chili Bowl mural of President Barack Obama and Bill Cosby, painted over in Jan. 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter

More from Chris Lingebach
Comments

One Comment

  1. Emmie J. (@Emmie__Jay) says:
    April 13, 2017 at 11:57 AM

    What happened to the voting on this? I don’t recall Wall and Beal even being on it. Also, the choices made it seem like there would be way more than two people on the new mural. Even so, I like it.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia