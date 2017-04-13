Baltimore Coach Charged With Rape of 13-Year-Old Student

BALTIMORE — Authorities in Maryland say a basketball coach has been charged with the second-degree rape of a teenage student.

News outlets report 26-year-old Carl Trusty was arrested in his home Tuesday and charged with multiple offenses including the second-degree rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Baltimore police spokesman Chief T.J. Smith says Collington Square Elementary/Middle School alerted city police April 7 of an alleged sexual offense involving Trusty and the student. Police were able to gather evidence of sexual activity between the two possibly going back to late 2016.

Police say there could be additional students that may have been assaulted.

Baltimore City schools spokeswoman Edie House Foster says they are cooperating with the investigation.

It’s unclear if Trusty has an attorney.

