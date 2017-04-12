With Stephen Drew to Disabled List, Nats Select INF Grant Green

WASHINGTON — The Nationals are now without Trea Turner and his ideal backup, Stephen Drew, for the next 8 to 10 days.

The Nats on Wednesday placed Stephen Drew on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain, an identical injury to the one which landed Turner on the 10-day disabled list on Monday. Drew, 34, is 4-for-18 (.222) with one double, four RBI and four strikeouts this season, his second with the Nats.

In Drew’s stead, the Nats selected the contract of 29-year-old infielder Grant Green from Triple-A Syracuse. Green joins Washington after four games with Syracuse, in which he went 2-for-13 with one double and six strikeouts.

Originally a first-round selection (13th overall) by Oakland in 2009, Green has a career .251 batting average and .286 on-base percentage with 15 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 38 RBI in 127 Major League games (350 plate appearances).

Green has big-league experience at four infield positions — all except pitcher and catcher — as well as in left field. He was a non-roster invitee of the Nationals this spring.

