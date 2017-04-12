Did Scot McCloughan’s Son Just Purge Himself of Redskins Gear?

WASHINGTON — What does the son of a former general manager do with all his gear from that team?

Give it away, evidently. One would have to imagine Caden McCloughan would be less interested of purging himself of all his Redskins gear if his father, former Redskins GM Scot McCloughan, had left the team on better terms. But considering the vicious ousting the respected executive endured, it’s hardly a surprise his son has no real desire to keep all the extra apparel.

A Twitter user named Steve Madan, who has exchanged several tweets with the younger McCloughan in the past, tweeted the following photo on Monday.

Based on that tweet, which was liked by Scot’s wife Jessica McCloughan, it appears Caden McCloughan sent a massive amount of Redskins gear to Madan. Caden replied with the following, seemingly confirming as much.

Madan, based on quick Google and Twitter searches, works for Legends Pizza in California. He and the McCloughan family appear to have longstanding relationship, and the haul of Redskins gear appears to be a gift for a family friend. But it’s interesting that a few weeks after the GM was unceremoniously fired, his son parted ways with a huge load of team gear.

Of course, it doesn’t appear as though the McCloughan family will be letting this go any time soon. Here are some of the other tweets Jessica McCloughan has “liked” recently.

build relationships wit the players not the middle man I'm no pawns — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) April 5, 2017

@dcsportsbog Combined record during Alex Santos tenure 71-104-1, 2 division titles & 0-3 in the playoffs. Might it be untoward to ask, whassup wid dat?! — It's Just Ray (@UncaRayRay) April 4, 2017

@Kingof95n64 @Chris_Worthy_ @DavidBovey @MrDCsportsSr How do we know Scot didn't already have that list generated and Bruce rolled with it — Donnell Wilson (@Nelford) April 5, 2017

@Kingof95n64 @Nelford @Chris_Worthy_ @MrDCsportsSr There are reports saying that Swearinger was actually one of McCloughan's primary targets in his offseason plan. — David Bovey (@DavidBovey) April 5, 2017

*Insert the competing choruses of “nobody cares” and “[expletive redacted] this team!!!1!”*

