Cousins: Redskins still need to show they’re committed for the ‘long haul’

WASHINGTON — The Redskins are closing in on important date in their relationship with Kirk Cousins.

As Rick Snider noted in his 106.7 The Fan column this week, July 15 may be the NFL’s deadline for the Redskins to reach a long-term agreement with Cousins, but in reality, “they have until April 27, because any time later jeopardizes the franchise’s future.”

Coincidentally enough, Cousins was asked about that looming date, the beginning of the NFL draft on April 27, during an interview Tuesday on ESPN’s “NFL Live.”

“With the draft now 16 days away, have we given up hope at all that anything could be consummated by then?” Adam Schefter asked.

“I haven’t heard anything,” Cousins said. “I’m not expecting anything to happen and I’m looking forward to getting back to work with my teammates.”

Asked what it would take to get a long term deal, Cousins had this to say, as transcribed by Dan Steinberg of The Post: “Well, I think the team would need to make that decision, and say that this is a guy that we’re going to commit to for the long haul. And I think they can send an offer that would make that statement. But at the same time, I’m very comfortable playing under the franchise tag, and comfortable with that route. That’s the route the team has chosen to go thus far, and that’s just fine.”

This remark presumably means, to this point, the Redskins have yet to “send an offer” worthy of sending the statement they are committed to Cousins “for the long haul.”

“You know, it’s really the same potential that’s always been there,” Cousins later said, also according to Steinberg, of the potential for reaching a deal. “The ball’s in the court of the team, of the club. I’m under contract, you know, and I’m comfortable playing under the contract I signed. And I’m ready to go to work. Can’t wait to get back to work with my teammates April 17, and we’ve got a lot of work to do to be ready to try to win a very tough division. So I’m excited, can’t wait, and we owe the fans a great product this fall.”

Also from Snider’s column, some perspective of the longer view:

If Washington can’t sign Cousins by overpaying now, then trade him and move on. Yes, it stinks that it has waited a quarter-century to find a good quarterback and now doesn’t appreciate having one. This front office is forever chasing rainbows.

That April 27 deadline is now 15 days out and counting.

