Ian Mahinmi Out For Beginning of Playoffs

WASHINGTON — The Wizards desperately need a clean bill of health entering the playoffs. They won’t get it.

Coach Scott Brooks announced Wednesday afternoon that backup center Ian Mahinmi — who has been a significant boost since he recovered from lingering knee injuries — will miss at least the beginning of the playoffs, as reported by Candace Buckner.

Mahinmi will be evaluated again in 7 to 10 days, per Buckner, meaning he’ll miss at least the beginning of the first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks. The timetable has yet to be established with that series, but the opening game is expected to be either Saturday or Sunday. It’s not promising, to say the least, that Mahinmi will need at least a week before he’s even re-evaluated.

With Mahinmi out, starting center Marcin Gortat should see his playing time increase. Gortat had seen his playing time drop over the previous month or so given Mahinmi’s rise, though Jason Smith figures to get some additional minutes, as well.

Buckner also notes Brooks had plans to shrink the rotation before Mahinmi’s injury, and starting power forward Markieff Morris could end up playing minutes at the center when the team goes into smaller rotations.

Re: Mahinmi absence, Brooks wanted to shrink rotation anyway so expect to see Markieff Morris get some five-spot minutes. Also more Gortat. — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) April 12, 2017

In other Wizards news from Wednesday, Brooks announced he would keep various starters on the bench for the regular-season finale.

John Wall, Bradley Beal, Markieff Morris are OUT tonight vs #Heat.

Otto Porter Jr. and Marcin Gortat starting & playing limited mins — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) April 12, 2017

Bradley Beal on missing tonight's game vs #Heat:

"No player wants to sit down. Everybody loves to play. We’re all young… — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) April 12, 2017

More Beal: "…I feel like we’re chasing after something but we’re still confident in the guys who are going to step foot out here." — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) April 12, 2017

Both Beal & Morris say they understand the reasoning why they're out tonight.

Besides, Brooks said he gave them no other choice. — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) April 12, 2017

Brooks on decision to rest 3 starters tonight: "I usually don’t have one-sided conversations but this was a one-sided conversation." — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) April 12, 2017

With nothing to play for in the regular season except the elusive 50-win mark, the Wizards have evidently decided to focus on the future instead of history.

