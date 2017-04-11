If Caps Don’t Sweep Toronto, Verizon Center will have a Chris Brown Conflict

WASHINGTON — The Capitals’ opening round playoff series could bring about a scheduling conflict with an upcoming Chris Brown concert at Verizon Center.

Caps’ First-Round Playoff Schedule

Brown is scheduled to perform at Verizon Center on Friday, April 21, the same day the Capitals would host the Toronto Maple Leafs for Game 5, if the game is necessary. In other words, anything other than a Caps sweep of Toronto will lead to a lot of upset Chris Brown fans.

You may recall when the Wizards made their surprise run to the playoffs in 2014, it led to a similar scheduling conflict at Verizon Center, which led to irate Lady Gaga fans and, eventually, the singer’s concert being rescheduled.

As J.J. Regan notes for CSN Mid-Atlantic, Chris Brown’s other tour dates could further complicate any potential efforts to reschedule his stop in D.C. The night before, Thursday, April 20, the singer will be in Hampton, Va., and on Saturday, April 22, he’ll be performing in Philadelphia.

There is a break in Brown’s touring schedule on Sunday, April 23 — when the Capitals would be in Toronto for a potential Game 6 — a day before his Brooklyn show, and then again April 25-27 before his Chicago show. A potential Game 7 would land the Caps back at Verizon on Tuesday, April 25.

All hope is not lost. Verizon Center has assured fans that all events scheduled within the playoff window “have contingency plans in place that will be activated if it becomes necessary.”

What that contingency plan is? To be announced, if necessary.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter