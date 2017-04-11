Best Fish Sandwiches In Washington DC

By Troy Petenbrink Located near the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay, Washingtonians are a fish loving group of diners. Here are some of the best fish sandwiches in D.C. area — from an eco-friendly salmon BLT to an authentic New Orleans style po’ boy.

www.joseandres.com 101 MGM National Ave.Oxon Hill, MD 20745(301) 971-6050 Overlooking the Potomac River from inside the stunning MGM National Harbor resort and casino, Fish by José Andrés offers an outstanding menu that encompasses local favorites while incorporating time-honored cooking techniques from around the world. The “Seafood Sausage” is one of the restaurant’s most popular and unique dishes — all at once familiar and unexpected. Chef José Andrés and his team perfected a mixture of pork and grouper to create a tasty sausage that is served with mustard, sauerkraut, and a basket of split top rolls so diners can assemble their own sandwiches as they go.

www.equinoxrestaurant.com 818 Connecticut Ave. N.W.Washington, DC 20006(202) 331-8118 Chef Todd Gray sits on the board of the Norwegian Seafood Council and is one of the earliest pioneers and supporters of sustainable seafood. At Equinox Restaurant he buys whole fishes and reduces food waste by using all of the fish in different dishes including the highly coveted “Equinox Fennel Spiced Salmon Burger.” Available during lunch, the burger is served on a buttery brioche bun (just the bottom half to reduce carbs) and accompanied by a Caesar salad and house made turmeric giardiniera that boost the flavor and health profile of the dish.

www.espitadc.com 1250 9th St. N.W.Washington, DC 20001(202) 621-9695 Espita Mezcaleria specializes in a menu of southern Mexican food and offers a outstanding selection of mezcals. Its "Fried Fish Torta" is one of the restaurant's top selling items. It consist of panko breaded tilapia that is perfectly fried and served on a brioche roll from award-winning Lyon Bakery with lime mayo, red onion, and green cabbage. The batter is a tempura-like batter made with vodka, beer, all purpose flour and rice flour. Available during lunch, this fish sandwich is the ideal mix of crunchy, flaky, and tangy.

www.acadianarestaurant.com Washington, DC 20001(202) 408-8848 Chef Jeff Tunks’ elegant, contemporary interpretation of a Louisiana fish house, Acadiana, serves reinvigorated dishes cherished from his years spent working in New Orleans. As a modern day fish monger, Tunks uses a special cargo shipping service to get fresh fish from around the world to his restaurant within 24-hours of catch. A crowd-pleasing favorite is the lunchtime “Blackened Catfish Po’ Boy” made with catfish filet on traditonal French bread from Leidenheimer Bakery and dressed with a sweet pepper aioli. The Leidenheimer bread arrives fresh from New Orleans, giving diners an authentic taste of the Crescent City.