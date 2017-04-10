Trea Turner Heads to 10-Day Disabled List with Hamstring Injury

WASHINGTON — The Nationals placed Trea Turner on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain and recalled Michael A. Taylor from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.

Turner injured his hamstring during the first inning of Saturday’s 17-3 loss in Philadelphia. Pulling up lame while rounding third base, he was replaced by a pinch-runner and exited the game.

Turner could potentially only miss eight games on the disabled list as the Nationals have two off-days over the next 10 days. He’s opened the 2017 season going 3-for-19 (.158) with three stolen bases in five games.

