Redskins Linebacker Junior Galette Reportedly Arrested

WASHINGTON — Redskins linebacker Junior Galette was arrested in Mississippi over the weekend on charges of disorderly conduct and failure to comply, according to The New Orleans Advocate.

Galatte’s alleged arrest occurred Friday evening following a fight at a minor league baseball stadium, MGM Park in Biloxi, Miss., The Advocate reports.

Galette’s attorney, Ralph Whalen, confirmed Galette’s arrest to The Advocate on Monday but declined to comment beyond saying his client successfully made bail.

This would mark Galette’s second known arrest since Jan. 2015. Then a member of the New Orleans Saints, Galette was charged with simple battery with domestic violence stemming from a March 2013 incident captured on video. The charges were later dropped.

Galette was released by the Saints following that arrest and later signed with the Redskins in the summer of 2015. He’s since signed a series of one-year deals following consecutive season-ending Achilles tendon injuries.

