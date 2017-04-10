Redskins 2017 Preseason Schedule Released

WASHINGTON — The Redskins have announced their 2017 preseason schedule, and will open on the road against Baltimore.

An official date for their preseason opener has not been set, but it will fall sometime between Aug. 10 and Aug. 13. The following week, the Redskins host the Green Bay Packers between Aug. 17 and Aug. 20 at FedEx Field.

On Aug. 27, they host the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 p.m.. They travel to Tampa Bay for their final preseason game on Aug. 31.

All but one game will be broadcast on NBC and CSN Mid-Atlantic, while their game against Cincinnati will be broadcast on FOX.

