Two Dead After Shooting at California Elementary School

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Four people have been shot at a elementary school in San Bernardino, California, according to San Bernardino County Police Chief Jarrod Burguan.

Two of the people who were shot died.

The shooting, which police believe to be a murder-suicide, occurred in a classroom at North Park Elementary school, police say.

Two students and a teacher were transported to the hospital, according to police.

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Scary image of students being ushered to safety after a shooting at a San Bernardino elementary school pic.twitter.com/mKyBvcWFw1 — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) April 10, 2017

#BreakingNews: multiple gunshot victims at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino. More @CBSLA.com — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 10, 2017

SAN BERNARDINO: #SBCoFD on scene mult GSW victims at North Park School. Triage and victim count taking place. ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) April 10, 2017

Students were taken to a nearby high school for safety.

This is a breaking news story, we’ll provide updates as get them.

