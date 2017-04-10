Two Dead After Shooting at California Elementary School

April 10, 2017 2:21 PM
Filed Under: San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Four people have been shot at a elementary school in San Bernardino, California, according to San Bernardino County Police Chief Jarrod Burguan.

Two of the people who were shot died.

The shooting, which police believe to be a murder-suicide, occurred in a classroom at North Park Elementary school, police say.

Two students and a teacher were transported to the hospital, according to police.

Students were taken to a nearby high school for safety.

This is a breaking news story, we’ll provide updates as get them.

