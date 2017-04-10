Man Forcibly Dragged from Overbooked United Flight (Watch)

CHICAGO — Video shows three security officials dragging a passenger from a United Airlines flight at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

The Courier-Journal reports a United representative confirmed Sunday night that a person was removed from Flight 3411 to Louisville, Kentucky, saying it was “overbooked.”

Passenger Audra D. Bridges posted the video on Facebook showing authorities grabbing then dragging a passenger down the aisle. Screaming is heard and other passengers say, “Oh my God” and “Look at what you did to him.”

Here’s the video Bridges posted to Facebook:

Here’s another video from the flight:

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

Bridges said United offered passengers $400 and a free night in a hotel if they agreed to take a later the next day. The request was due to seats needed on the flight for stand-by airline employees.

When no one said yes, the airline reportedly sweetened the deal by offering $800. However, passengers were unwilling to accept the deal and that is when a United computer program randomly selected four passengers to remove from the already boarded flight.

According to NJ.com, two passengers gave up their seats, but one man refused to leave the flight saying that he was a doctor and needed to see his patients in the Louisville-area early the next day.

For this particular passenger, United requested law enforcement assistance to remove him from his seat. The man, which appears to be bloodied and disoriented in the video, was eventually allowed to re-board the flight.

NBC News obtained a statement from the airline regarding the incident.

To repeat, United stmt. to NBC News confirms the flight was overbooked & the passenger refused to leave. Doesn't ex… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—

Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 10, 2017

Last month, United faced scrutiny for barring three girls to board a flight because they were wearing leggings which reportedly did not adhere to the airlines’ dress code.

