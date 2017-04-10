How World Changed Since Garcia Last Won at Augusta

WASHINGTON — Sergio Garcia turned professional and joined in PGA Tour in 1999 after shooting the lowest amateur score at the Masters. That was the last time Garcia won in Augusta, and the world has changed dramatically since then.
If you fell asleep in 1999 and woke up in 2017, here is a sampling of how much the world has changed:
Technology:
- Smartphones? There weren’t even camera phones in 1999, and digital photography was still rather novel. Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram, all which captured his 2017 victory, were years away from being invented.
- Consideration for banning the long putter, first introduced in 1924, had been going on since 1989. But it would take another 14 years before the PGA would officially ban its use as a hinged swing.
- Garcia could fly to and from his native Spain with much less planning, as TSA had not even been invented yet. Private companies operated security in airports. He would have been able to bring his golf clubs as carry-on items and his parents could have walked him to the gate.
Pop Culture Happenings:
- If you missed the last 18 years, you likely have no idea what Google, emojis, social media, hipsters, reality TV, skinny jeans, iPods, GPS, streaming video, organic food, sexting, UGGs, virtual reality, drones, yoga, pilates, Wikipedia, gig economy, Amazon or data limits are.
- Entire genres of music were born, including EDM, dubstep and K-Pop.
- Y2K ended up not being a big deal. The Internet ended up being a big deal, proving wrong the 54 percent of Americans who thought that the Internet was “a dangerous thing.”
Sports:
- It might be hard to believe this, but Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Barry Bonds didn’t just suddenly learn how to hit for power. They were on steroid cocktails during the home run record-setting seasons, unraveling in one of the biggest scandals in the history of sports.
- Believe it or not, it probably saved baseball, which had had dwindling attendance following the work stoppage of 1994. MLB survived to see the Red Sox break their championship drought, followed by the Chicago Cubs some years later.
- Speaking of droughts, Cleveland finally got something to cheer for, as the Cavaliers won the NBA Championships, giving them their first big four league sports title in decades. No such luck for Washington, D.C., yet, but it did get a baseball team.
Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.