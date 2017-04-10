Capitals First-Round Playoff Schedule vs. Maple Leafs

The Washington Capitals open their first-round playoff series vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday.

Presidents’ Trophy winners for the second consecutive season, the Capitals carry a tremendous advantage into the series over the Leafs, the second Wild Card in the east.

If you’re mapping out your calendar, here are the dates and times you’ll need to keep open for the series, as well as which channels you’ll be able to find the games:

Game 1: Thursday, April 13, 7 p.m. — Maple Leafs @ Capitals (CSN, USA)

Game 2: Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m. — Maple Leafs @Capitals (CSN, NBCSN)

Game 3: Monday, April 17, 7 p.m. — Capitals @ Maple Leafs (CSN)

Game 4: Wednesday, April 19, 7 p.m. — Capitals @ Maple Leafs (CSN)

Game 5: Friday, April 21, TBD — Maple Leafs @ Capitals (CSN)

Game 6: Sunday, April 23, TBD — Capitals @ Maple Leafs

Game 7: Tuesday, April 25, TBD — Maple Leafs @ Capitals (CSN)

