Greg Hardy, Ahmad Bradshaw Headline New Football League

WASHINGTON — A developmental and showcase league for the NFL will indeed be getting off the ground, as The Spring League has begun training camp at The Greenbrier, with a few recognizable names.

The most intriguing player on the list is Greg Hardy, the one-time all-world defensive end for the Carolina Panthers, whose career has fizzled amid horrific allegations of domestic violence and a seeming lack of contrition.

Hardy last appeared on an NFL gridiron for the Dallas Cowboys in 2015, starting 12 games and tallying a paltry six sacks. Given the baggage that came with the player, as well as rumors that he isn’t an asset for locker room culture, NFL teams have steered clear.

But this is the perfect setting for him to shine, if he can dominate the competition.

Hardy will be lining up against fringe NFL talent at the offensive tackle position, and quarterbacks headlined by Ricky Stanzi. If Hardy can’t fill the stat sheet against this talent pool, his quest for redemption is over.

On the other side of the emotional spectrum, Ahmad Bradshaw is trying for one last shot at the NFL, as injuries have hurt his stock in recent seasons.

Bradshaw last appeared in the NFL in 2015 for the Indianapolis Colts, but had just 31 attempts over six games. He had his best years with the New York Giants between 2007-12, rushing for 4,232 yards (4.6 average) and 32 touchdowns. If he has moved past the feet injuries that kept him off the field, he could get another chance before training camp.

One hundred and fifty roster hopefuls are in training camp at The Greenbrier. In total, Hardy, Bradshaw, Stanzi, tight end Kellen Winslow, quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson and running back Ben Tate are the only players with NFL experience.

