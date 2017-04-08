NRA Employee Accidentally Shoots Himself at NRA Range

FAIRFAX, Va. — An employee of the National Rifle Association accidentally shot himself at the organization’s shooting range, Fairfax County Police say.
The department said the 46-year-old employee was taking part in firearms training Friday afternoon at the facility in Fairfax, where officers say the man’s pistol discharged as he holstered it.
The man suffered a minor wound to his lower body and was taken to a hospital, per reports.
Police say no charges are expected.
Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)