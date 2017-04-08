Could You Win Staring Contest During Job Interview?

WASHINGTON — NFL team executives have (allegedly) come a long way since they used to ask players about their sexuality and details of family tragedies. That’s the good news.

The bad news is that in the vacuum of no longer be able to ask offensive questions, the questions have gotten weird.

Take offensive guard prospect Jordan Morgan, who toiled away at Division II Kutztown and has been labeled a fast riser on many NFL Draft boards. He is a player of intrigue and one that teams have only a limited amount of time to assess. How did one team spend that time at the NFL Combine?

By wasting everyone else’s time.

“The strangest thing I had asked of me at the combine was how long I could have my eyes open in a staring contest,” Morgan told PennLive.com. “I thought it was weird, but it’s one of those things you don’t question on the spot.”

That’s because that isn’t a question that anyone should be able to answer. The most important of a long list of reasons why is that it has nothing to do with football.

“I didn’t blink at all. He told me I could stare at anything. I just focused on a water bottle,” Morgan said of the longest minute of his life. “I don’t know how long it was, but it was pretty long. My eyes were fogging up. I couldn’t see after. He was just like, ‘I got what I need. You can stop now.'”

At this point, no dry eye special interest groups have condemned the situation.

The good news is that it was almost certainly not Bruce Allen and the Washington Redskins who made the request.

Morgan declined to name the team but confirmed that he met with the Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also met with the New Orleans Saints at the Senior Bowl.

